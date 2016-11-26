Blue Jackets get road win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella issued his team a directive heading into Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning to find the areas around the blue paint.

The Blue Jackets responded and skated away with a 5-3 victory at Amalie Arena, handing the Lightning just a third regulation loss on home ice.

Cam Atkinson, Brandon Saad and Alexander Wennberg each registered a goal and an assist while Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 25 saves to pick up the victory. Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat both had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, which lost for just the second time in the past seven games. Jason Garrison scored his first of the season while Ben Bishop stopped 35 shots in the loss.

Following a shutout loss at home to Calgary two nights earlier, Tortorella felt his team played too much on the perimeter and put an emphasis on being around the crease. Columbus registered four of its five goals from that exact area, including Saad's game winner from the low slot 4:34 in to the third period.

"The meetings we had prior to this game is we had to answer the proper way," Tortorella said. "We didn't know what the result was going to be, but we just needed to play the right way and I felt we did."

Wennberg's opening goal came from the low slot, picking up a loose puck before making a quick move for his fourth goal of the season at 3:45 of the first period while Foligno was standing at the edge of the crease for a power play goal at 8:35 to give the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead before the Lightning registered a shot on goal.

"I just like that we got back to our identity tonight, that was the big thing that was missing last game," Foligno said. "We played heavy down low and were opportunistic on some of our chances, but I like the way we played in front of our own net."

The Lightning did not feel the same way.

It took 10:05 in to the game for Tampa Bay to register its first shot on goal and the Lightning had just six shot attempts total after the first period.

"We were just red rotten from start to finish, that was it," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "I don't even know how else to put it. It's 82 games and you can chalk one up to a stinker. We got taught a lesson tonight by a team that worked way harder than us. We wanted to skill the game and not get in anybody's way and not get to any area where you have to pay the price. That's what happens."

Through all that, however, the Lightning had chances to find a way to steal a point. But twice the Blue Jackets answered a Tampa Bay goal less than a minute later, including after Palat tied the game 3-3 on a delayed penalty call 3:37 in to the third period.

Just 57 seconds later, Wennberg won a puck in the corner from Garrison and fed Saad alone in front of the net to put Columbus back in front for good at 4:34 during 4-on-4 play.

"That team (Lightning) can score . . . so when they scored on us I don't think we got back on our heels, we kept on attacking," Tortorella said. "That's a dangerous club and your game is never complete until the final horn sounds. ... I thought we played a full game tonight and we deserved to win."

NOTES: Columbus placed LW Matt Calvert on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 21 due to an undisclosed upper-body injury. ... Rookie C Justin Scott was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and joined the team Friday, arriving at Amalie Arena while the team was on the ice for the morning skate. Scott was a healthy scratch. ... Lightning C Brian Boyle returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. ... Tampa Bay RW J.T. Brown missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. ... Columbus scratched D Scott Harrington (healthy) and D Dalton Prout (upper body). ... Lightning D Anton Stralman continues to skate with the team but missed his seventh consecutive game with an upper-body injury. ... Tampa Bay scratched RW Erik Condra. ... Lightning D Luke Witkowski recorded his first career NHL point with a secondary assist. ... Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson extended his scoring streak to six games. ... The Lightning lost in regulation for the first time this season in 15 games in which they have scored three or more goals.