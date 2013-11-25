Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up their five-game homestand Monday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Toronto is 3-1-0 on the stretch and 9-3-0 overall at Air Canada Centre, while Columbus is 4-6-2 on the road. The Blue Jackets own a 2-1-1 mark on their five-game road trip, visiting every Canadian team except Winnipeg and Montreal.

Despite surrendering 36.2 shots per game, the Maple Leafs remain in contention in the Atlantic Division thanks to quality goaltending and a power play that is a league-leading 12-for-37 at home. Columbus, which has allowed 11 goals on 37 times short-handed in away games, is stuck at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with a minus-15 goal differential. The Blue Jackets posted a 5-2 victory over Toronto in Columbus in the only previous meeting this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio, Sportsnet Ontario

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (8-12-3): Brandon Dubinsky will miss Monday’s contest after leaving the road trip with a foot injury, but will rejoin his teammates once the club returns to Columbus. Defenseman James Wisniewski missed Friday’s game due to an illness and his status is uncertain for Monday. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has started every game on the road trip, allowing two goals over the two victories and 10 in the two losses.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (14-8-1): James Reimer tied a career-high with 49 saves Saturday in Toronto’s shootout victory over the Washington Capitals. Reimer has played 10 games while Jonathan Bernier, who is 8-6-1 in 15 games, allowed four goals in his last start. Tyler Bozak is close to returning from a hamstring injury, but missed his 12th contest on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto RW Phil Kessel has been held off the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games, recording three goals in that span.

2. Blue Jackets RW Marian Gaborik has one assist in eight games.

3. Toronto has not defeated the Blue Jackets at home since 2008.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 2