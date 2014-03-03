Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs

Frustrated by an inability to protect third-period leads in back-to-back overtime road losses, the Toronto Maple Leafs look to remedy that trend when they return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. “We’d like to have won both hockey games in our minds, but this is the way it goes,” Toronto coach Randy Carlyle said of the consecutive defeats. The Maple Leafs take a season-high seven-game win streak at Air Canada Centre into Monday’s game - with their last home loss coming on Jan. 7.

While Toronto is holding down the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Blue Jackets are sitting three points out of the final playoff slot in a cluttered Metropolitan Division. Columbus halted a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over Florida on Saturday as it attempts to navigate a stretch in which it is playing eight of 10 games away from home. The Blue Jackets have beat up on the Maple Leafs in both meetings this season, including a 6-0 drubbing at Toronto on Nov. 25

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), RSN Ontario (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (30-25-5): Columbus has outscored the Maple Leafs 11-2 this season but coach Todd Richards isn’t putting too much stock into a result from more than three months ago. ”I think they’ll be a lot different team than the last time we played them,“ Richards told the Columbus Dispatch. ”I think they were searching for an identity and we caught them at an opportune time. We were a desperate team going in there.” The Blue Jackets tied a season high with three power-play goals and also added a short-handed tally on Saturday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (32-22-8): Phil Kessel played superbly in the Olympics and continued his white-hot stretch, scoring in three straight games and posting four consecutive two-point outings. Kessel has scored seven goals to go along with 10 assists in his last nine games and needs one point to reach 70 for the second time in his career. “I’ve said it for quite a few years now that I’ve played with him, I think he’s one of the top players in the National Hockey League,” Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf said of Kessel, who has 31 points in his last 17 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto is riding its longest home winning streak since a nine-game run at the end of the 2006-07 season.

2. Blue Jackets F Ryan Johansen has four goals in three games versus the Maple Leafs, including two in the last meeting.

3. Maple Leafs F James van Riemsdyk has scored 11 goals in 17 games to boost his career-high total to 26.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 3