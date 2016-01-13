Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs

The Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to halt a pair of skids when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday for their second road game in as many nights. Columbus suffered a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, their fourth straight setback overall (0-3-1) and fifth in a row away from home (0-5-0).

Despite their current struggles, the Blue Jackets hope to continue to improve their penalty-killing on the road after going 7-for-8 versus the Islanders to climb to 14th in the league at 77.7 percent. Toronto is on a bit of a slide of its own as it enters Wednesday’s contest having lost two in a row by a combined 9-1. It may be difficult for the Maple Leafs to overcome their offensive woes, considering leading scorer James van Riemsdyk (29 points) will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured foot. Toronto had no problems scoring in its first meeting with the Blue Jackets this season as it posted a 6-3 triumph at Columbus on Oct. 16.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (15-25-4): Coach John Tortorella, who took over behind the bench after the team lost its first seven games of the season under Todd Richards, pulled no punches after Tuesday’s defeat when describing the current state of his club. “We’re in it right up to our eyeballs right now, as far as where we are as a team,” he told reporters. “We have to stay together and keep trying to get better.” All-Star Brandon Saad and Scott Hartnell, who are tied for the team lead with 30 points apiece, have combined for two assists over the last four games.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (16-17-7): With van Riemsdyk shelved, it would be ideal for Toronto if Leo Komarov can break out of his slump. The 28-year-old Estonian, who scored twice in the first meeting with Columbus, leads the team with 15 goals but has gone eight contests without one after posting back-to-back two-tally performances on Dec. 19 and 21. Another player the Maple Leafs are hoping can produce is 22-year-old left wing Josh Leivo, who was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday after registering 11 goals and 19 assists in 35 games with the Marlies.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets D Seth Jones has yet to notch a point in three games after collecting 11 in 40 contests with Nashville prior to being traded.

2. Maple Leafs RW PA Parenteau has recorded 21 points in 40 games this season - one shy of the amount he totaled in 56 contests with Montreal last campaign.

3. Columbus C Boone Jenner ranks third on the club with 14 goals - two behind leader Saad - but enters Wednesday with a five-game drought.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Maple Leafs 2