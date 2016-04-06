Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs

A pair of last-place teams in the Eastern Conference who are stumbling to the finish line will square off when the Columbus Blue Jackets pay a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Columbus, which is last in the Metropolitan Division, and Atlantic cellar dwellar Toronto have each lost five of their last six games.

The Blue Jackets do have one sliver of “motivation” - a victory Wednesday assures that they will finish no worse than 28th in the 30-team league. Coach John Tortorella raised eyebrows by benching goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and making forward Scott Hartnell a healthy scratch for Monday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers. The Maple Leafs have dropped consecutive one-goal decisions to Detroit and Florida and hope to avoid a fourth consecutive setback. Toronto and Columbus have split a pair of decisions this season, with the away team prevailing in each matchup.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), Sportsnet East/Ontario (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (31-40-8): Hartnell, who hasn’t scored in his last 13 games, was a healthy scratch for the third time this season while Bobrovsky sat in favor of rookie Joonas Korpisalo, leaving the former Vezina Trophy winner one victory shy of establish the franchise wins record. “It’s not my decision,” Bobrovsky said. ”I can’t control who is going to play, who is not going to play. I just focus on today, getting better, and move on.” Captain Nick Foligno was demoted to fourth line but tallied twice to end a 15-game goalless drought.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (28-40-11): Nazem Kadri, suspended for the final four games of the stick for cross-checking Detroit’s Luke Glendening in the back of the head, was at practice Tuesday and said he will not change his style because of the punishment. “I didn’t intend to hit him in the face, but I play with that edge and sometimes those kinds of things happen,” said Kadri, who conceded he put the league “in a tough position.” Forward Colin Greening, acquired in the deal for defenseman Dion Phaneuf, has three goals in his last two contests.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs G Garret Sparks, who has lost three straight and allowed 14 goals in his last four games, will start versus Columbus.

2. Blue Jackets F Boone Jenner, who has six goals in nine games, has scored three times in six contests versus Toronto.

3. Maple Leafs Fs Peter Holland and Leo Komarov practiced Tuesday but are doubtful for Wednesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3