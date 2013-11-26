(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Lupul’s injury in Game Notebook)

Blue Jackets 6, Maple Leafs 0: Ryan Johansen collected two goals and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky needed only 18 saves for his fifth career shutout as visiting Columbus cruised to a blowout victory.

Cam Atkinson and R.J. Umberger scored 20 seconds apart in the first period for the Blue Jackets, who skated to a 5-2 win over Toronto in Columbus a month ago. Jack Skille added his first goal of the season and rookie defenseman Ryan Murray tallied on the power play in the second period.

Columbus limited the Maple Leafs to five shots in the first period, seven in the second and six in the third. James Reimer stopped just 15 of 21 shots after turning aside 49 in his last start.

Atkinson tapped the puck around Reimer from the side of the net 10:18 into the contest and Umberger put home a rebound from a wraparound attempt by Murray on the next shift. Skille finished a 2-on-1 with Mark Letestu 3:07 into the second period and Murray fired a high shot from the top of the slot with defenseman Jake Gardiner serving a hooking penalty.

Tempers flared in the third as Toronto defenseman Mark Fraser cross-checked Michael Chaput and fought blue-liner Dalton Prout 13 seconds after Johansen’s first goal. Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf leveled Artem Anisimov at Toronto’s blue line 1:22 later. Anisimov left the game favoring his shoulder while Phaneuf was assessed a minor penalty for a check to the head and Johansen scored again on the ensuing 5-on-3 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reimer was replaced by Jonathan Bernier after Johansen’s second goal. … Forbes released its annual list of NHL franchise values Monday. Toronto was once again the most valuable team, assessed at $1.15 billion. The Blue Jackets were the least valuable of the NHL clubs at $175 million. … Maple Leafs RW Joffrey Lupul (groin) left the game late in the second period and did not return. … These teams will face each other once more on March 3, 2014 in Toronto.