Blue Jackets 2, Maple Leafs 1: Artem Anisimov scored for the third straight game as Columbus snapped Toronto’s seven-game home winning streak.

Defenseman Dalton Prout netted his first goal of the season as the Blue Jackets completed a sweep of their three-game season series against the Maple Leafs. Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 28 shots and came within 4:15 of blanking Toronto for the second time this season.

Mason Raymond scored late in the third period for Toronto, which saw its overall winless drought reach three games (0-1-2). James Reimer, making his first start since Jan. 25, made 31 saves.

Prout snapped the scoreless deadlock midway through the second period with a blast from the right point that beat a screened Reimer, ending his 33-game drought dating to last season. Anisimov doubled the lead less than three minutes later, scrambling to his feet after absorbing a hard check and beating a stickless Reimer with a wrist shot from the right side of the net.

Raymond gave the Maple Leafs hope with his third goal in five games, spoiling Bobrovsky’s shutout bid with a high shot from the right faceoff circle, but Toronto was unable to get the equalizer. The Maple Leafs came within inches of scoring in the first period as Phil Kessel’s shot trickled through the pads of Bobrovsky, but the puck spun at the goal line before Columbus’ Ryan Johansen swept it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anisimov boosted his season total to 16 goals, two shy of his career high set with the New York Rangers in 2010-11. ... Toronto C Kessel and LW James van Riemsdyk each had four-game point streaks snapped, during which they collected eight and seven points, respectively. ... Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return.