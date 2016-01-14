Blue Jackets 3, Maple Leafs 1

TORONTO - Rookie goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped 41 shots to earn his second win of the season and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Korpisalo was playing in only his seventh NHL game. His other win came Dec. 19 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The native of Finland was the third pick by Columbus (62nd overall) in the 2012 draft.

Centers Boone Jenner, Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Dubinsky scored for the Blue Jackets (16-25-4), who had lost their previous four games, including one in overtime.

Right winger Brad Boyes scored late in the third period for the Maple Leafs.

The Blue Jackets were playing on consecutive nights, losing 5-2 to the New York Islanders in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs had not played since losing 7-0 to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs (16-18-7) have lost three in a row.

Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer made 19 saves.

Jenner scored his 15th goal of the season at 5:08 of the first period, deflecting a shot by defenseman Seth Jones from the right point into the top left corner.

Soon after, Jenner was foiled on a breakaway after a Maple Leafs’ turnover.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Blue Jackets 10-8 in the first period and had a 3-1 edge in power plays.

Wennberg scored his fifth goal of the season at 16:17 of the second period, putting in the rebound of a point shot by defenseman Justin Falk.

The Blue Jackets lost defenseman David Savard to an upper-body injury after his first shift of the second period.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Blue Jackets 15-9 in the second period.

Toronto bottled up Columbus during stretches of the third period, but Korpisalo made a glove save on center Tyler Bozak with 4:19 to play.

The Maple Leafs finally scored at 17:33 when Boyes shot home a rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

Dubinsky scored into an empty net in the final second for his eighth goal of the season.

NOTES: Blue Jackets D Kevin Connauton was claimed on waivers by the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was a healthy scratch from the 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He played in 27 games with one goal and seven assists for Columbus this season. ... Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk (non-displaced fracture, left foot) is expected to miss from six-to-eight weeks. He has 14 goals and 15 assists in 40 games, and was injured in a 7-0 loss to the Sharks at San Jose on Saturday. Toronto recalled LW Josh Leivo from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on Monday. ... The Maple Leafs play their next game on Friday when they are home to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blue Jackets are home to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.