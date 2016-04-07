Blue Jackets 5, Maple Leafs 1

TORONTO -- Brandon Dubinsky scored two goals, including the go-ahead marker late in the second period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday.

It was the fourth loss in a row for the Maple Leafs who finished their home schedule at 14-18-9.

Center Brandon Saad tied the game in the second for the Blue Jackets and Dubinsky put the Blue Jackets (32-40-8) into the lead.

Right winger Oliver Bjorkstrand and left winger Matt Calvert also scored for Columbus.

Saad and Calvert each added an assist and right winger Cam Atkinson had two assists.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto (28-41-11).

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots in the Columbus goal.

Toronto goaltender Garret Sparks made 27 saves.

The Leafs took the lead early in the second period. The Blue Jackets answered with two goals before the period expired.

The Blue Jackets took a three-goal lead when on two quick goals in the third. Bjorkstrand scored his third goal of the season at 8:43.

Calvert scored his ninth goal of the season at 9:39.

Dubinsky scored his second goal of the game and 17th of the season at 12:50 of the third.

Toronto opened the scoring short-handed at 1:43 of the second period. Rielly converted a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle for his ninth goal of the season. He took a drop pass from center Frederik Gauthier before firing home the wrist shot.

Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau was serving a delay-of-game penalty at the time of the goal.

Columbus tied the game at 11:13 of the second on the 29th goal of the season by Saad on a shot from the slot.

The Blue Jackets took a 2-1 lead at 17:31 of the second on the 16th goal of the season by Dubinsky, beating Sparks high from the slot.

NOTES: The Maple Leafs recalled C Sam Carrick from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on Wednesday on an emergency basis. LW Rich Clune was sent to the Marlies on loan. ...The Blue Jackets assigned LW Sonny Milano to Lake Erie of the AHL and recalled D Justin Falk and RW Josh Anderson on an emergency basis. Falk played in Wednesday’s game for D Cody Goloubef (oblique), who missed the game Wednesday with an injury. ...LW Scott Hartnell returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday for the 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers. ...The Maple Leafs will play the Flyers in Philadelphia on Thursday in their next-to-last game of the season. ...The Blue Jackets play the Sabres in Buffalo on Friday in their second-last game of the season.