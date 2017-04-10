Blue Jackets edge Leafs, end six-game slide

TORONTO -- Matt Calvert had a goal and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets came back to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday night to end a six-game losing streak.

The Blue Jackets scored three consecutive second-period goals to overcome a 2-0 disadvantage in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Calvert set up Cam Atkinson with the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second period.

The loss means the Maple Leafs (40-27-15), as the second wild-card team, play the Eastern Conference-winning Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets (50-24-8) will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first-round series. The Penguins hold home-ice advantage.

Josh Anderson also scored for Columbus.

James van Riemsdyk scored two goals for Toronto.

Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves in the Columbus goal, and Toronto goaltender Curtis McElhinney had 29 stops.

The Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead on the first goal of the game by van Riemsdyk, a wrist shot from the left circle at 2:03 of the second period. The Blue Jackets challenged the goal, claiming offside, but the goal stood.

Van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game and his 29th of the season from the left circle at 6:36 of the second, using Mitch Marner as a decoy in the two-on-one.

Calvert scored his 10th goal of the season on a backhand at 12:32 of the second to cut the Toronto lead to 2-1. The Blue Jackets tied the score at 2 at 17:16 of the second on the 17th goal of the season by Anderson, who burst down the right wing and put a high wrister past McElhinney.

The Blue Jackets took a 3-2 lead at 19:20 of the second on a short-handed goal from the slot by Atkinson, his 35th goal of the season, on a pass from Calvert. Columbus' Sam Gagner was serving an interference penalty.

NOTES: Toronto D Nikita Zaitsev (upper-body injury) left after playing 6:47 and did not return. ... Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen (head) did not play but is expected to be ready for the first playoff game after leaving the win over the Pittsburgh Penguins early in the second period Saturday after being knocked to the ice. Coach Mike Babcock said he showed no concussion symptoms. The Maple Leafs recalled G Garret Sparks from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and he backed up G Curtis McElhinney on Sunday. ... The Blue Jackets recalled LW Sonny Milano from Cleveland of the AHL on Sunday. Milano had played three games with the Blue Jackets this season. ... D Seth Jones, C Alexander Wennberg and LW Scott Hartnell did not play for Columbus.