Preview: Blue Jackets at Oilers

After snapping one streak in their previous outing, the Edmonton Oilers look to end another on Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Oilers halted a five-game losing skid on Saturday by scoring four unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 4-2 triumph over provincial-rival Calgary. Edmonton has been outscored 23-3 during its six-game home losing skid, but has won five straight meetings and 18 of 23 (18-4-1) against Columbus at Rexall Place.

For the Oilers to continue their dominance against their Tuesday foe, they’d best be concerned with the Blue Jackets’ power play. Columbus tallied three times with the man advantage and breezed to a 4-1 victory over Ottawa on Sunday. “You’re looking for a spark somewhere, offense somewhere, it can start on your power play,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSOH (Columbus), RSW (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (7-10-3): While rookie Boone Jenner returned to the fold on Sunday, Columbus could receive another key cog in the lineup as Matt Calvert is expected to play after a month-long absence following abdominal surgery. Columbus also recalled defenseman Tim Erixon from Springfield of the American Hockey League. A former first-round pick of Calgary, Erixon may receive playing time with fellow blue-liner Dalton Prout being plagued by back spasms.

ABOUT THE OILERS (5-15-2): Ilya Bryzgalov’s return to the NHL had many thinking that he would debut against reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky in a battle of former Philadelphia Flyers netminders. Oilers coach Dallas Eakins quickly doused that theory by naming Devan Dubnyk the starter for Tuesday’s tilt. “Devan has played well and we’re going to keep him rolling,” Eakins said of Dubnyk, who has yielded six goals in his past three games.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus RW Nathan Horton participated in an optional skate on Monday, but he does not have a timetable to return following shoulder surgery.

2. Former top overall pick C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Oilers has recorded one goal in his past 13 contests.

3. Blue Jackets LW Nick Foligno has collected points in three straight games and seven of eight.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Oilers 2