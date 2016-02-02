Preview: Blue Jackets at Oilers

(Updated: RECASTS top 2 grafs with McDavid returning)

The Edmonton Oilers welcome rookie Connor McDavid back to the lineup when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. McDavid, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, missed the last 37 games because of a broken clavicle and hopes to help Edmonton achieve better results as it ranks last in the Pacific Division - and Western Conference - after carrying a three-game slide into the All-Star break.

Columbus looks to carry the momentum it built prior to the break into the “second half” of the season as it continues a four-game road trip. The Blue Jackets, who reside in the basement of the Metropolitan Division, entered the break with a three-game point streak that included a sweep of their home-and-home series with spiraling Montreal. Brandon Saad also hopes to remain hot after scoring three of his team-leading 19 goals in the two-game set versus the Canadiens. Taylor Hall has been a bright spot despite the Oilers’ woes as he rides a five-game point streak (two goals, five assists) into February.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), Sportsnet (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (19-27-5): Saad, who has recorded club highs of 19 goals and 35 points in his first season with Columbus, was the team’s lone representative at the All-Star Game and notched an assist in the Metropolitan Division’s first-round loss to the Atlantic. Scott Hartnell is involved in a three-way tie for second on the team in tallies and is three away from reaching the 20-goal plateau for the ninth time in his career and fifth in as many full seasons. The 33-year-old is one point behind Saad and leads the club with seven power-play goals.

ABOUT THE OILERS (19-26-5): Hall represented Edmonton well during the weekend festivities, recording two goals and an assist in the Pacific Division’s first-round victory over the Central before helping the team edge the Atlantic in the championship game. The 24-year-old leads Edmonton in most offensive categories, including goals (18), assists (30), points (48), power-play tallies (three) and game-winners (six). Hall, Teddy Purcell and Mark Letestu are the only members of the club to have appeared in all 50 games.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton is 3-5-0 is its last eight home contests but hasn’t posted a regulation win at Rexall Place since Dec. 21 against Winnipeg.

2. Columbus D Seth Jones has notched six assists in 10 games since being acquired from Nashville for Ryan Johansen.

3. The Blue Jackets have allowed a league-low one short-handed goal this season along with Boston and Nashville.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Blue Jackets 2