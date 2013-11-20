Oilers break out at home, dominate Jackets 7-0

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Edmonton Oilers solved their home woes in spectacular fashion Tuesday night, pounding the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-0 at Rexall Place.

The win snapped a six-game home-ice losing streak in which the Oilers had been outscored 23-3. It also ties the Oilers longest win streak of the season (two games).

“We started strong and we played the right way,” said left winger David Perron, who had two goals and two assists in the whitewash. “More games like that are going to happen if we keep doing that. I doubt it’s going to be 7-0 every night, but... if we can bring that success on a nightly basis it’s going to be a lot of fun here.”

Losing to the lowly Oilers doesn’t sit well with most teams, and the Blue Jackets were no different. They were seething afterward.

”That was disgusting,“ said left winger Nick Foligno. ”We knew what kind of team they are and we played right into their hands. It is on everybody in this room, it is embarrassing.

“We handed them goals and gave them power plays and opportunities. It was really tough to be a part of this. I hope we have hit rock bottom here and understand that we are not a team that can play like this.”

The avalanche started early, with Edmonton jumping out to a 1-0 lead on right winger Jordan Eberle’s goal at 2:37.

The quick goal seemed to settle Edmonton’s nerves at home because the Oilers took off after that.

Just a few seconds into their first power play, they made it 2-0 on Perron’s sixth of the season.

At 16:06, again on the power play, left winger Ryan Smyth batted center Sam Gagner’s pass out of midair past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-0 Oilers.

By period’s end, the Blue Jackets were being outshot 15-3.

The second period was more of the same, with Edmonton applying the pressure and Columbus struggling to respond.

Perron’s second goal of the night made it 4-0 at 8:30. Right winger Nail Yakupov’s third goal in five games made it 5-0 and defenseman Justin Schultz, in his first game back from a groin injury, made it 6-0 after two periods.

”I‘m just really, really disappointed,“ said Columbus head coach Todd Richards. ”We weren’t ready to play the game. We weren’t ready to battle or do the things necessary to win.

”There was no desperation and no urgency. I don’t know if we get too high on ourselves, but you are going to have no success in this league, and it was proven first-hand tonight, if you aren’t ready and willing to battle. This is what will happen to you.

“We weren’t engaged at all. They were a desperate team and they got some ice to move in and you could see their confidence grow.”

Bobrovsky got the hook after Edmonton scored four goals on 18 shots, but Curtis McElhinney didn’t fare much better, allowing two goals on his first six shots.

Oilers winger Taylor Hall wrapped up the scoring with a third-period breakaway. Goalie Devan Dubnyk posted his first shutout of the season, stopping just 14 shots.

“It was just one of those nights where everything went in,” said Hall. “We let our skill take over and it was a lot of fun. It gives us some confidence and lets us know that if we do play our game the results are there.”

The Jackets were playing pretty well when they arrived in Edmonton, picking up points in five straight games (2-0-3), but they were dead and buried after 40 minutes in falling to 7-11-3.

The Oilers, meanwhile, are still only tied for 28th, but winning always beats losing.

“It’s fun to get it, but when I get up and look at the standings it’s still going to be the same thing,” said Perron. “We need more nights like this. We have to get that winning feeling every night.”

NOTES: Oilers D Justin Schultz returned from seven games on the shelf with a groin injury, sending D Philip Larsen to the press box in his place. ... Rookie C Mark Arcobello, the Oilers fifth -leading scorer, has been told to check out of this hotel and find a place in Edmonton. Strangely, he’s been a healthy scratch in three-straight games since they gave him the good news. ... Columbus D Nikita Nikitin and Oilers D Anton Belov were teammates for three years with Avangard Omsk in the KHL. ... Columbus C Artem Anisimov played the 300th game of his NHL career Tuesday. ... With his second period fight against Luke Gazdic, Jackets LW Jared Boll reached the 1,000 penalty minute mark for his career. ... The Oilers scored as many goals in the first period Tuesday (3) as they did in their previous six home games combined.