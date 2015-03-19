McElhinney steals show as Blue Jackets edge Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t so much beat the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night as their goalie robbed them blind.

Curtis McElhinney absolutely stole the show, and two points, getting his team a 4-3 shootout victory despite being outshot 47-20 on the road.

“Tonight our goaltender was great, he was the difference in the game,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said. “You do have to give the guys credit for being with it, being down in the third period, then Mark Letestu goes out and scores a big goal to tie it.”

Letestu’s goal, his seventh of the season, came with just over 10 minutes lafter I the game an knotted the score at 3.

“They took it to us most of the night,” said Letestu. “Mac stole this one for us and sometimes your goalie has to be big like that.”

Blue Jackets centers Ryan Johansen and Alex Wennberg beat Edmonton goalie Ben Scrivens in the shootout. Right winger Jordan Eberle was the only Oiler to beat McElhinney in the tiebreaker.

“We played well, we had our opportunities to finish them off and put the puck in the net and we didn’t capitalize,” said Eberle. “You have to give their goalie credit, he played well. And when you get to a shootout it’s anybody’s game.”

Edmonton failed in its attempt to win two games in a row for the first time since Jan. 17-20. The Oilers haven’t won two in a row in regulation since Nov. 7-9.

“I thought we controlled the play for portions, but we haven’t found a way to win,” said Oilers center Boyd Gordon. “If it’s not one thing it’s another. We had tons of shots, lots of chances, but we couldn’t find a way to get the win.”

The Oilers owned the first period -- everywhere but the scoreboard -- as they outshot the Blue Jackets 14-4 and spent almost the entire 20 minutes in the Columbus zone.

However, Columbus scored on its first shot of the game (the seventh time this season that happened to the Oilers) and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Defenseman David Savard walked all the way in from the point and put one into the top corner behind Scrivens at 5:35.

“It’s always nice to get into a game and get some shots early,” said McElhinney. “That certainly helped my cause. I think the big issue for me and the team has been bad first periods and getting behind by a few goals, so tonight was a nice way to start the game.”

The Jackets needed just three shots in the second to make it 2-0. Center Ryan Johansen put a snap shot over Scrivens’ shoulder at 3:50.

Edmonton finally got on the board at 11:00 of the second when its power play scored for the 11th time in six games. Center Derek Roy converted a pass from winger Benoit Pouliot to cut Columbus’ lead in half.

Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and winger Nail Yakupov finally got to McElhinney in the third period, giving Edmonton a 3-2 lead, but it lasted for 54 seconds before Letestu tied it again at 10:09.

Scrivens finished with 17 saves.

“We can’t seem to win all that often in the shootout, we need to work on it,” said Yakupov. “We want to play every game like we played tonight and against Toronto. We just need to be better in the shootout. We have been a bit unlucky there of late. Overall the team played very well tonight.”

NOTES: Oilers LW Matt Fraser was out of the lineup with a concussion after being elbowed by Toronto C Nasem Kadri on Monday, a play that netted Kadri a four-game suspension. ... With Fraser sidelined and LW Luke Gazdic ill, the Oilers called 26-year-old RW Andrew Miller up from AHL Oklahoma City for his first NHL game. ... Oilers C Anton Lander, who had three goals in the first 111 games of his NHL career, has five in the past 10. ... Edmonton is the first stop on the Blue Jackets’ three-game Western Canadian swing. They play in Vancouver on Thursday. ... Columbus LW Boone Jenner, who missed three months with a back injury, practiced with the team for the first time Tuesday. ... The Blue Jackets rank 29th in the NHL in number of times short-handed. ... LW Scott Hartnell was selected the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday for scoring five goals in the Blue Jackets’ 3-1-0 run.