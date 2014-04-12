Preview: Blue Jackets at Panthers

The Columbus Blue Jackets try to set a franchise record for points and head into the playoffs on a high note when they visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets are one point shy of their total of 92 in 2008-09 – the only other time they made the postseason – and are even in points with Philadelphia for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Florida, which has won two of three, attempts to avoid finishing with fewer than 30 wins in a full season for the first time since 2003-04.

Columbus looks to extend its winning streak over the Panthers to eight games and has outscored them 10-4 in two victories this season. Sergei Bobrovsky, who has won four of his last five starts, is expected back in net for the Blue Jackets after resting in the 3-2 loss Friday at Tampa Bay. Roberto Luongo is 6-6-1 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .934 save percentage since returning to Florida at the trade deadline.

7 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (42-32-7): Columbus registered 38 shots and received a goal and an assist from rookie Boone Jenner, but could not rebound from yielding three second-period tallies on Friday. Leading scorer Ryan Johansen extended his point streak to five games with an assist and boasts 16 shots on goal over the last three contests. Nathan Horton underwent abdominal surgery Friday and is sidelined at least six weeks while R.J. Umberger (upper-body) is likely out the first round of the playoffs.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (29-44-8): Center Nick Bjugstad has a chance to become the first rookie in franchise history to lead the team in scoring in a single season, going into the last game with 38 points – one better than Scottie Upshall. “It would be pretty cool,” Bjugstad told the Miami Herald. “But you have to play it out. We have one more game and see what we can do.” Brad Boyes and defenseman Brian Campbell are also close behind with 36 points and blue-liner Dmity Kulikov is one point away from 100 in his career.

1. Florida C Brandon Pirri has made a strong impression since being acquired from Chicago with seven goals (five on the power play) and 13 points in 20 games.

2. Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray has a goal and a plus-1 rating in five games since missing about a month due to knee surgery.

3. The last Panthers win over Columbus was on Nov. 21, 2007, and the teams have not met in Florida since Jan. 19, 2011.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 1