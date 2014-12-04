Preview: Blue Jackets at Panthers

After snapping a six-game winless streak by edging Florida earlier in the week, the Columbus Blue Jackets vie for their 10th consecutive victory over the Panthers when the teams reconvene in the Sunshine State on Thursday. Boone Jenner scored the eventual game-winning goal in Monday’s 2-1 triumph as Columbus posted just its third victory in 18 contests (3-13-2). Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 24 saves to improve to 7-1-0 in his career against Florida.

Roberto Luongo missed that contest but returned from a six-day absence to make 38 saves as the Panthers posted their third win in four games with a 4-3 victory over Detroit on Wednesday. “Definitely a huge win for our team, especially after (Monday), losing in Columbus,” Luongo said. Rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad netted his team’s lone goal versus the Blue Jackets before scoring again against the Red Wings.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (7-15-2): While injuries have been a constant theme for Columbus this season, the team learned it would be without Mark Letestu for an additional six weeks after the center underwent abdominal surgery. Letestu had been working his way back from his original groin strain before he toe-picked while skating, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told the Columbus Dispatch. “It got to the point where he wasn’t going to be able to play through it,” Kekalainen said. “You could see it when he was trying to skate, that he wasn’t progressing. It just wasn’t getting good enough.”

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (10-7-6): Rookie Vincent Trocheck collected a goal and two assists on Tuesday after being held off the scoresheet in four of his previous five contests. “(Trocheck‘s) a competitor,” coach Gerard Gallant said of the 21-year-old’s determination. “He’s got good skills and good talent, but he wants to win. He competes every night.” Jimmy Hayes also tallied versus Detroit and has two goals and an assist in his last three contests.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus C Artem Anisimov will miss two to three months with a triceps tear.

2. Florida’s goal on Monday was the team’s lone power-play tally in 12 opportunities over the last six games.

3. Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky, who underwent abdominal surgery on Oct. 6, returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to travel with the team to Florida.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 2