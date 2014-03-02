(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout.)

Blue Jackets 6, Panthers 3: Defenseman David Savard recorded a goal and an assist as host Columbus halted its three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Artem Anisimov’s short-handed goal with 10 seconds remaining in the second period snapped a 3-3 tie, and R.J. Umberger and Cam Atkinson scored first-period power-play goals as Columbus posted its seventh straight win over Florida. Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert added empty-net tallies, blue-liner Jack Johnson collected three assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves.

Nick Bjugstad and Shawn Matthias each registered a goal and an assist while Sean Bergenheim also scored for the Panthers, who tumbled to their fourth consecutive defeat and sixth in seven games despite erasing a two-goal deficit for the second straight contest. Scott Clemmensen turned aside 31 shots for Florida, which also lost in Columbus 4-1 on Feb. 1.

The Panthers battled back from a 2-0 hole to tie it just before the seven-minute mark of the second period, when Bjugstad intercepted a pass and beat Bobrovsky with a backhander. Savard responded on the power play nearly five minutes later with a backhander in front, but Florida needed only 40 seconds to forge another deadlock as defenseman Tom Gilbert’s shot deflected off Bergenheim and past Bobrovsky.

With the clock winding down and the Panthers on the power play, Anisimov intercepted a pass along the right-wing boards, skated to the front of the net and beat Clemmensen for a 4-3 edge. Columbus preserved the lead before sealing the victory with the two empty-net goals 24 seconds apart.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Savard’s two points doubled his total from the previous 19 games combined. ... Before killing off a third-period penalty, the Panthers allowed five consecutive power-play goals in the two games following the Olympic break. ... Johnson’s three assists gave him 11 points in his last nine home games. ... Columbus matched its season high for power-play goals as it also netted three against Ottawa on Nov. 17. ... Thirteen of the Blue Jackets’ 18 skaters recorded at least one point.