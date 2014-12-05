(Updated: CHANGES Bobrovsky’s save total in lede CHANGES Luongo’s save total 4TH graph)

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 3 (SO): Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 52 shots and Ryan Johansen scored the lone goal in the fourth round of the shootout as visiting Columbus recorded its 10th consecutive victory over Florida.

After the first three shooters on each team were denied, Bobrovsky made a spectacular glove save in the fourth to thwart Nick Bjugstad from capping his two-goal, one-assist performance. Johansen made the most of his attempt as he skated in and sized up his shot before sending the puck over the right shoulder of Roberto Luongo to end the contest.

Cam Atkinson collected a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner scored for the second time in as many games and Nick Foligno netted his team-leading 11th tally for the Blue Jackets, who also posted a 2-1 victory over the Panthers on Monday. Defenseman Dalton Prout and rookie Kerby Rychel each notched a pair of assists in the victory.

Tomas Fleischmann scored and set up a goal for the Panthers, who tied a franchise high with 55 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau notched two assists and Luongo finished with 17 saves.

Florida erased a 3-0 deficit in short order as Fleischmann converted a 2-on-1 rush at 2:54 of the second period before setting up Bjugstad’s backhand shot from deep in the left circle at 5:04. Bjugstad forged a tie 2 1/2 minutes later after sweeping a sharp-angle shot from along the goal line past Bobrovsky.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bjugstad tied a franchise record with three points in a single period. Kris Versteeg was the last Panther to accomplish the feat in 2011. ... Columbus LW Scott Hartnell ended a 16-game drought without an assist when he set up Foligno’s wraparound goal just 67 seconds into the contest. ... Atkinson scored on a breakaway midway through the first period before Jenner cleaned up a rebound to give the Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead 51 seconds into the middle session.