(Updated: CORRECTING: Luongo’s saves in Para 2.)

Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 2: Sean Bergenheim scored the tiebreaking goal during a power play with 6:52 left in the third period as host Florida ended its five-game overall losing streak and 10-game skid at the hands of Columbus.

Jonathan Huberdeau and rookie defenseman Aaron Ekblad also tallied as the Panthers snapped a six-game slide at home with their first victory over the Blue Jackets since Nov. 21, 2007. All-Star Roberto Luongo turned aside 31 shots to earn his first win since Jan. 11.

Defenseman Jack Johnson and Alexander Wennberg tallied for Columbus, which was limited to two goals or fewer for the sixth time in nine games. Curtis McElhinney made 28 saves in his second straight start in place of injured All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky.

Following a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Johnson put the Blue Jackets on top with a blast from the left point 68 seconds into the middle period, but Huberdeau knotted it 1:41 later by converting a backhander in front. Florida went ahead on Ekblad’s shot from the point at 11:36, but Wennberg punched home a redirection with 1:26 left in the session.

Bergenheim paid the price for his winning goal, taking a stick to the face from Johnson on a redirection of defenseman Dmitry Kulikov’s shot. The goal was upheld upon video review and Johnson was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Panthers LW Shawn Thornton returned to the lineup after missing 20 games with a groin injury while Blue Jackets C Artem Anisimov made his first appearance since Nov. 29 after sitting out 23 contests due to a torn left triceps. ... Blue Jackets RW Josh Anderson collected his first NHL point in his sixth game while Panthers D Alex Petrovic also picked up an assist after being recalled from San Antonio of the American Hockey League. ... Columbus LW Jeremy Morin, who was hospitalized Tuesday with an accelerated heartbeat and placed on injured reserve, has been cleared to resume light exercise while wearing a heart monitor.