Preview: Blue Jackets at Penguins

After losing more than a game in their last outing, the Pittsburgh Penguins look to rebound against a team they have defeated twice already this season. Evgeni Malkin could make his return from a two-game absence as the Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Pittsburgh saw defenseman Brooks Orpik leave on a stretcher before yielding a pair of late third-period goals in a 3-2 setback to rival Boston on Saturday.

Columbus didn’t miss a beat in its first full game without reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who is expected to be sidelined for a month with the strained groin he suffered in a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Curtis McElhinney stepped up and stopped all eight shots in the third period to preserve that win before making 20 saves in a 4-0 triumph over Minnesota on Friday. “It’s a good feeling for me to step in here again and have another shutout game, another win,” McElhinney said. “Hopefully, it’s the start of something good and we can keep it going.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2 (Columbus), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (12-14-3): Ryan Johansen, who scored in Columbus’ 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 1, notched a pair of assists on Friday to extend his point streak to four games. The Blue Jackets will be without defenseman James Wisniewski, who suffered an upper-body injury on Friday and did not accompany the team on the road trip. Brandon Dubinsky was absent with what team termed a maintenance day, but the new father likely was spending time with son Brady Charles, who was born on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (20-10-1): Although James Neal scored on Saturday, his action of striking Boston’s Brad Marchand in the head with his knee has resulted in a phone hearing with the league on Monday. Pittsburgh will hope to have the return of Malkin, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. The former Hart Trophy winner has collected three assists in two games versus Columbus this season.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz, who scored twice versus Columbus, has six goals and an assist in his last five contests.

2. Blue Jackets LW Nick Foligno has netted a goal in three of his last four games.

3. The Penguins have scored 10 power-play goals in their last six contests.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2