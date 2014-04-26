Preview: Blue Jackets at Penguins

After squandering a three-goal lead in their last contest, the Pittsburgh Penguins look to rebound on Saturday as they host the upstart Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Marc-Andre Fleury once again found himself in the eye of the postseason storm after he misplayed a puck behind the net, leading to Brandon Dubinsky’s game-tying goal in the waning moments of regulation on Wednesday. Nick Foligno ended the contest as his wrist shot from just inside the blue line sailed under Fleury’s glove to give Columbus the first home postseason win in franchise history and even the series at two games apiece.

“It’s 2-2,” Fleury said. “We’re not down. We’re in good shape. It’s square, yeah.” The series has followed an unconventional path as the Metropolitan Division rivals have both overcome 3-1 deficits to win their games. That route also has seen Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and fellow former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin still searching for their first goal of the series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS, FSN Ohio (Columbus), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS: Although he has collected a goal and five assists in four games, Dubinsky also has been drawing rave reviews for his defensive play. “I used Brandon most of the time against Crosby, and that’s not an easy task,” coach Todd Richards told the Columbus Dispatch. “But (Dubinsky) is hard on (faceoffs), he plays a physical game and there’s a commitment in his game to playing defense.” Dubinsky hasn’t been shy in that regard, registering 29 hits in the series.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS: Crosby is mired in a nine-game goal-scoring drought in the postseason, dating back to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second-round matchup with Ottawa last year. “I think (during) playoff time, you want to score no matter what,” he said. “You want to score every game, but it’s a lot easier said than done. I think you just trust the puck will go in.” Malkin, who was held without a shot in Game 4, has struggled since returning from an 11-game absence due to a foot injury.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh D Paul Martin has notched a pair of assists in each contest and leads the league in postseason scoring with eight points.

2. Columbus D Fedor Tyutin participated in practice on Friday after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

3. Penguins C Marcel Goc, who has missed the last 12 games with a foot injury, was active in practice for the third straight day on Friday. Coach Dan Bylsma told reporters that he did want a more physical presence in Game 5.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1