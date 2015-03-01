Preview: Blue Jackets at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored just once in each contest during a three-game losing streak before erupting for 13 goals en route to winning their last three outings. The well-rested Penguins return from a lengthy layoff to host the reeling Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Evgeni Malkin collected three assists in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 win over Washington on Wednesday and has scored three goals and set up five others during his four-game point streak.

Malkin notched an assist in the Penguins’ 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus on Dec. 20 and scored his team’s lone goal in a 2-1 setback to the Blue Jackets on Feb. 19. Sergei Bobrovsky missed the more recent meeting with Pittsburgh - one of 16 consecutive contests he sat out due to a groin injury - but could be back in net on Sunday. The 2013 Vezina Trophy winner was activated from injured reserve on Saturday but served as Curtis McElhinney’s backup as Columbus dropped a 2-0 decision to New Jersey for its fifth straight loss (0-4-1).

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (26-31-4): Competing in his first game since being acquired from Toronto on Thursday, David Clarkson felt he adjusted quite nicely while initially playing on a line with All-Stars Ryan Johansen and Nick Foligno. “In the first (period), we played well. We had a lot of shot attempts,” said Clarkson, who also was teamed with Alexander Wennberg and Scott Hartnell. Brian Gibbons was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday and could face the team with which he played 41 contests last season.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (35-17-9): Daniel Winnik will make his debut with his new team after being acquired from Toronto for Zach Sill, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft and a second-round selection in 2016. “Since I’ve been through it before, it will be pretty easy,” Winnik said of the transition as he prepares to play for his sixth NHL club. “Not many teams play different systems. It’s a tad different here than it was in Toronto. But it won’t take too long to get accustomed to.”

1. Pittsburgh RW Patric Hornqvist has recorded four goals in his last three contests and resides one tally shy of his fifth 20-goal season.

2. Columbus has failed on all 20 power-play opportunities over its last six games and is just 2-for-45 in its last 17 contests.

3. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has collected one goal and three assists during his three-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 2