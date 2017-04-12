For all of his considerable success, Sidney Crosby is as unassuming a superstar as there is in any major professional sport. Perhaps that's why the naturally even-keeled Crosby kept it close to the vest as his Pittsburgh Penguins begin the quest of defending their Stanley Cup championship in Wednesday's Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series versus the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We have a good group that's back from last year and we have an opportunity just like everyone else," said Crosby, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season en route to helping the franchise secure its fourth Stanley Cup and positioned the club for another run this time around by recording his second career Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy with a league-best 44 goals. "But you understand the situation and you want to make sure you make the most of every opportunity." Pittsburgh, which owns the league's top offense at 3.4 goals per game, is no stranger to this opportunity as it makes its 11th consecutive playoff appearance while Columbus returns to the NHL's second season for the first time since being dismissed in six games by the Penguins in 2014. Both teams posted a 2-1-1 mark against the other and were in contention for the Presidents' Trophy until late in the season, with the Blue Jackets losing a season-high six in a row before regaining their footing with a 3-2 victory over Toronto on Sunday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, USA, SN360, TVA Sports

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (50-24-8): Rookie Zach Werenski (upper body) returned to practice Tuesday and is expected to end a four-game absence by suiting up against Pittsburgh. "That's huge for us he's back, just with his ability on the ice and what he does on the back end," captain Nick Foligno said of the 19-year-old offensive-minded defenseman, who rejoined Seth Jones on the first pair Tuesday. Werenski recorded 21 (four goals, 17 assists) of his 47 points on the power play and his return could provide a spark for Columbus, which led the league by going 32-for-124 with the man advantage in its first 41 games before converting on just 10-of-87 opportunities the rest of the way.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (50-21-11): Pittsburgh's postseason success could greatly hinge on the health of former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin (33 goals, 39 assists), who is expected to return Wednesday from a 13-game absence due to an upper-body injury. "I will play tomorrow, for sure. A couple extra days for me. ... I'm ready to play," the 30-year-old Malkin said Tuesday after taking part in a full-contact practice while skating between Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel (team-high 47 assists). While Malkin is set to return, fellow forwards Carl Hagelin (lower body) and Chris Kunitz (lower body) as well as defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) are expected to be spectators after sitting out practice on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus RW Cam Atkinson (career-high 35 goals, 27 assists, 62 points) scored two goals and set up another in four games versus Pittsburgh this season.

2. Although still considered a rookie, Penguins G Matt Murray posted a 15-6 mark with a 2.08 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in the playoffs last season.

3. Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky (league-best 2.06 GAA, .932 save percentage) has yielded 13 goals during his four-game losing skid to end the season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3