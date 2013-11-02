Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 2: Brandon Sutter, defenseman Kris Letang and Jayson Megna scored 4:24 apart in the second period as host Pittsburgh cruised to its third consecutive victory in the opener of a home-and-home series.

Chris Kunitz added a first-period goal for the Penguins, who became the second Eastern Conference team to reach 10 victories. Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 37 shots en route to his eighth straight win.

Derek MacKenzie and Ryan Johansen tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing three goals on 13 shots.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring on a power play at 7:11, as Kunitz redirected defenseman Paul Martin’s point shot over Bobrovsky’s right shoulder from in close. Sutter extended the advantage 1:10 into the second, pouncing on a Columbus giveaway and snapping a low shot between Bobrovsky’s pads from the left faceoff circle.

Letang made it 3-0 just 1:51 later with a blast that deflected off Bobrovsky’s glove and trickled across the goal line. Megna’s one-timer into a partially open net added to the onslaught at 5:34, and Fleury overcame MacKenzie’s first goal of the season near the midway point of the period and Johansen’s tally with 45.1 seconds remaining in the third to improve to 10-2-0 on the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Penguins nearly seized a 5-1 lead early in the third period, but C Evgeni Malkin’s redirection glanced off the crossbar and then off the post without crossing the line. ... Malkin, who came into the game with just one point in his previous five games, finished with two assists. ... Bobrovsky has surrendered 18 goals over his last six games.