Blue Jackets 4, Penguins 3 (2OT): Matt Calvert scored his second goal of the game 1:10 into the second overtime as visiting Columbus recorded the first postseason victory in franchise history and evened its Eastern Conference first-round series with Pittsburgh at one game apiece.

After killing off Blake Comeau’s third penalty of the evening, Columbus skated up the ice and kept the pressure on the Penguins. Cam Atkinson was denied from in close by Marc-Andre Fleury (41 saves), but Calvert converted on his second rebound chance as the Blue Jackets snapped a seven-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

Ryan Johansen scored a power-play goal and set up defenseman Jack Johnson’s man-advantage tally for the Blue Jackets, who were swept by Detroit in their 2009 first-round series in their only other postseason appearance. Defenseman David Savard recorded two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 39 shots for Columbus, which hosts Game 3 on Monday.

Pittsburgh rookie Brian Gibbons scored two goals 54 seconds apart early in the first period before exiting with an undisclosed injury. Matt Niskanen scored and set up a goal in the second straight contest while fellow defenseman Paul Martin and captain Sidney Crosby each notched two assists for the Penguins.

After Pittsburgh overcame a 3-1 deficit in Game 1, Columbus clawed back from the same situation two nights later. With his team short-handed, Calvert scored from the right faceoff circle at 7:31 of the second period to trim the deficit. Johansen alertly extended himself to tap the puck to Johnson, who scored into a gaping net with 6:01 remaining in the third to forge a 3-3 tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With 108 career postseason points, Crosby moved past Kevin Stevens for sole possession of third place in franchise history. The captain’s 68 assists are equal to the total of Ron Francis for third on the team’s all-time list. ... Gibbons deflected Niskanen’s shot from the point 3:30 into the contest to open the scoring before breezing past Blue Jackets D James Wisniewski and tucking the puck past Bobrovsky for a short-handed goal. ... Columbus LW R.J. Umberger returned to the lineup after being sidelined since April 6 with an upper-body injury. Umberger is a Pittsburgh native.