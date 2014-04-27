Penguins respond to take Game 5 from Jackets

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Bylsma challenged his team to start winning battles and play with some desperation in its first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins responded with a 3-1 victory over the Blue Jackets in Game 5 on Saturday to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“It’s more fun to play that way when we’re aggressive and going after them and competing the way we are,” Penguins center and captain Sidney Crosby said. “That’s how you play the game. It’s something to hopefully build off of.”

Left winger Jussi Jokinen scored the winning goal in the third period and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury redeemed himself from a gaffe in Game 4 with a solid game.

Jokinen knocked home a rebound past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 48 saves in the loss, with 13:44 remaining to break a 1-1 tie.

Center Brandon Sutter took a shot from the right circle and an otherwise brilliant Bobrovsky fumbled the puck with his glove. Jokinen was alone in front of the crease to put the puck in the net for his third goal of the series.

Left winger Chris Kunitz and defenseman Kris Letang had the Penguins’ other goals. Letang’s goal was an empty-netter with 1:01 to go that gave the Penguins a two-goal lead. Kunitz was credited with an assist.

Game 6 will take place Monday night at Columbus.

“I think we played our best game of the series and this is the way we need to play Monday, too,” Jokinen said.

The Blue Jackets’ goal was scored by center Boone Jenner.

Fleury made 23 saves three nights after being unable to hold a 3-0 lead at Columbus in Game 4. The Blue Jackets scored the tying goal with 24 seconds left in regulation and the winning goal 2:49 into overtime.

Flashing his Vezina Trophy-winning form of last season, when he was named the NHL’s best goalie, Bobrovsky’s strong play wasn’t enough to keep the Blue Jackets from the brink of elimination.

“Bobrovsky made some huge saves,” Jokinen said. “We knew if we kept playing the same way, we were going to find that next goal and that was really important to stay the course, even after the early goal.”

Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards couldn’t have asked anything from his goalie.

“He was great,” Richards said. “He turned his body on the winning goal and it opened a hole for Jokinen to score because he thought the puck was behind him. It was one of those games where you come into the opponent’s rink and your goalie can steal the game for you, but we just couldn’t get the puck out of our end enough to help him.”

A power-play goal by Jenner at 12:55 of the first period opened the scoring. Jenner scored his third when he tapped in a loose puck into the left corner of the net.

The Penguins converted on the power play to pull into a 1-1 tie on Kunitz’s second goal of the playoffs at 7:42 of the second period. Kunitz fought off two Blue Jackets in front of the net to knock in a rebound of a shot by Crosby, whose playoff goal-scoring drought reached 10 games, dating to last season.

“I don’t think anybody in this room would say they’re uncomfortable going into this next game,” center Ryan Johansen said of the Blue Jackets facing an elimination game. “Like we’ve been saying, all the guys, we believe we can get this done.”

NOTES: Penguins D Brooks Orpik was scratched with an undisclosed injury. He left midway through Friday’s practice and did not take part in the morning skate. With Orpik out, D Robert Bortuzzo dressed for the first time in the series. ... Penguins C Marcel Goc saw his first action since March 4 as he had been sidelined by an ankle injury. ... Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray, who blocked four shots, and D Fedor Tyutin returned to the lineup after missing Game 4 because of injuries. D Nick Schultz and D Dalton Prost were healthy scratches after comprising the third defensive pairing in Game 4. ... Blue Jackets LW Blake Comeau was credited with seven hits. ... This is just the fourth playoff series in which the score was 4-3 in each of the first four games and the first since 1988 in which a team overcame multiple-goal deficits to win each of the first four games.