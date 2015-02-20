Dubinsky’s late goal pushes Jackets over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky was salt in the wound.

Long a thorn when he plays against Pittsburgh, he scored a short-handed, third-period goal Thursday night to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 victory over the Penguins.

Dubinsky’s goal not only came against a struggling Pittsburgh power play, but it also came after he fought Penguins star center Sidney Crosby.

It left the Penguins with their third loss in a row, and 0-for-20 in February on the power play. It left Dubinsky and the Blue Jackets with a satisfying feeling.

“It feels great to beat these guys, in their building especially,” Dubinsky said. “I just really liked how we stuck with it for 60 (minutes), having that consistency and just sticking with our plan.”

Dubinsky extended his goals streak to four games at 17:43 of the third period. The play started when left winger Matt Calvert pounced on a Pittsburgh turnover in the neutral zone. Calvert drove in on net, but Pittsburgh left winger Blake Comeau arrived there at the same time, knocking both Calvert and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury off of the puck. It squirted loose to Dubinsky, who had a gaping net for the winner.

“He’s been creating a lot with his legs and his quickness,” Columbus coach Todd Richards said of Calvert. “He did a great job taking it to the net. He created a battle, their goaltender got bumped by (Comeau), the puck pops loose and (Dubinsky) is able to finish it.”

It was another long-time Penguins nemesis, left winger Scott Hartnell, who gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 17:43 of the first period when he got behind rookie defenseman Derrick Pouliot down low, took a feed from center Alexander Wennberg and slipped the puck around Fleury’s right skate.

The Penguins tied it 1-1 at 8:52 of the second period. Defenseman Paul Martin carried the puck down the right side and deep into the Columbus end before throwing it toward the net. Blue Jackets goaltender Curtis McElhinney got his stick on the puck, but left it floating up the slot. Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin pounced on it and whipped it past McElhinney. The play started in the far end when Pittsburgh defenseman Simon Despres dug the puck out of the corner.

That extended Malkin’s personal points streak to nine games in a row against Columbus.

McElhinney, who has been subbing for injured franchise goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 29 of 30 shots for his first win in five career games against Pittsburgh.

Crosby got involved in his seventh NHL fight, including one in the playoffs, when he squared off with Dubinsky at 14:10 of the second period. Each landed a couple of punches, and it got the crowd jumping, but the Penguins did not capitalize on the momentum with an ensuing goal.

”I just hit him in the corner and he was trying to pull me down,“ Dubinsky said. ”I was just kind of holding onto him and we both just got up and he dropped his gloves and I dropped mine and obliged. He’s a competitor. We know how hard he plays. Anytime you can make a trade off with one of the best in the world like that, I’ll take it.

“He definitely surprised me a little bit. But he’s always competed hard. I’ve been playing against him for eight or nine years now and he’s always been one of those guys that plays hard.”

Dubinsky often draws the assignment of being matched against Crosby and has been a source of frustration for the penguins center for several seasons.

”When you play those guys against each other ... they’re both fierce competitors,“ Richards said. ”You put two fierce competitors against one another -- and both emotional guys, too -- sometimes that happens.

“I think it was a lift for both teams.”

The Penguins didn’t seem bothered by any risk their top scorer took by fighting.

“Those types of fights, they’re emotional fights,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “When top players go at each other or a top player drops his gloves, it’s an emotional fight. Sid showing that type of emotion, I think that’s positive.”

Crosby didn’t have deep thoughts about the fight, or even what precipitated it.

“Nothing really,” he said. “It wasn’t much of a fight anyway.”

NOTES: Columbus LW Nick Foligno returned after missing one game because of an undisclosed injury. ... D Christian Ehrhoff (concussion) participated in the Penguins game-day skate and had some light contact, but his timetable for returning is still being determined. He missed a 10th game in a row. ... Pittsburgh scratched C Zach Sill for the third game in a row. ... The Penguins play Saturday night at St. Louis. ... For Columbus, this was the fourth game in a stretch of 12 in a row against the Eastern Conference, including nine within the Metropolitan Division. They play Saturday at Montreal. ... The Blue Jackets scratched D Jordan Leopold, D Dalton Prout and RW Jack Skille.