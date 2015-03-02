Penguins defeat Blue Jackets for fourth straight win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are flying high as they head out of town for a four-game, western road trip after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 at Consol Energy Center on Sunday night. The win was Pittsburgh’s fourth straight and pulls the Pens to within one point of the idle New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

“We’re more in sync with how we need to play,” said Penguins coach Mike Johnston.

The Penguins (36-17-9) tallied three power-play goals in the win and have scored at least one power-play goal in four consecutive games, all wins. “I think (the confidence) is getting up there. We’ve been good lately; we’ve got to keep that going into this road trip,” said Penguins defenseman Derrick Pouliot.

Newly acquired forward Daniel Winnik made his debut for the Penguins, picking up an assist, center Evgeni Malkin added two goals and an assist and defenseman Kris Letang and center Sidney Crosby picked up two assists each. Malkin and Crosby are now each just one point behind the Islanders’ John Tavares for the NHL lead in points.

Columbus defenseman James Wisniewski tallied the first goal of the game, but the Penguins answered just 1:22 later on a goal from Malkin and went on to score five unanswered goals.

Malkin has five goals and seven assists in 10 regular-season games against the Blue Jackets.

“I feel great, changed my stick, and just more confidence,” said Malkin.

The game remained tied at 1 to begin the second, but the Penguins scored on three consecutive power-play chances to take a commanding lead.

“We weren’t as sharp as we should’ve been on the penalty kill and they were very good, so we just have to stay out of the box against a team like that,” said Columbus center Ryan Johansen.

First it was left winger David Perron’s attempted cross-crease pass deflecting off defenseman Jack Johnson’s leg and past Blue Jackets goaltender Curtis McElhinney just eight seconds into a 5-on-3 power play.

Pittsburgh went up 3-1 on the second penalty, with Malkin wristing the puck through the five hole of McElhinney for his first power-play goal in his last 30 games. The Penguins’ third-straight power-play goal came with 2:52 left in the second when Pouliot, down from his normal point position in the right wing circle, gathered a rebound off the skate of right winger Patric Honrqvist and wristed it just under the crossbar to give the Penguins a 4-1 lead.

“One-fifth of the game is shorthanded. (They‘re) a talented group and what that does is just kill the momentum if you’ve created any,” said Columbus coach Todd Richards.

Pittsburgh right winger Steve Downie scored his 11th of the season just 18 seconds into the third to give the Penguins a 5-1 lead.

Columbus (26-32-4) finally got back on the board with a short-handed goal from center Ryan Johansen and a seemingly harmless wrist shot from left winger Nick Foligno late in the third that eluded Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury picked up his 29th win of the season, making 22 saves, while McElhinney suffered his 13th loss, turning aside 36 of Pittsburgh’s 41 shots.

NOTES: Penguins D Rob Scuderi appeared in his 700th game. ... Columbus coach Todd Richards is three games shy of 400 games coached. ... Newly acquired Penguins LW Daniel Winnik ranks first in the NHL in short-handed ice-time per game. ... Columbus plays nine of its 15 games in March on the road. ... The Penguins have lost 262 total man games to injury; the Blue Jackets have lost 399. ... Scratches for the Penguins were D Christian Ehrhoff (undisclosed), and C Craig Adams. ... Scratches for the Blue Jackets are D Jordan Leopold, D Kevin Connauton (lower body), and C Brandon Dubinsky (concussion).