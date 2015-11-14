Blue Jackets down Penguins in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- The Columbus Blue Jackets can’t win at home, but they’re becoming a dangerous team on the road despite their unimposing record. Especially against right winger Brandon Saad’s hometown team.

Saad benefitted from a lineup change Columbus expected to make but didn‘t, getting a goal and an assist in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky improved to 6-2 against Pittsburgh -- he once played in the same division while with the Philadelphia Flyers -- with 28 saves. He was denied his first shutout since April 8 when Patric Hornqvist deflected defenseman Kris Letang’s slap shot with 58 seconds to go, the right winger’s fourth goal in seven games.

Hornqvist initially appeared to have tied it with 14 seconds remaining, but it was quickly ruled he kicked the puck into the net.

“We almost came back,” Hornqvist said. “But that’s no goal. It was a good call by the ref.”

The Blue Jackets came in with an NHL-worst 4-12 record -- and without center Brandon Dubinsky, an unexpected late scratch with an upper-body injury -- but still defeated the Penguins for the fourth time in five games.

“We wanted to do a good job of getting on the forecheck, keeping it simple, and frustrate their guys because they can make plays,” Saad of shutting out Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. “Just play simple and play well defensively.”

And, in Saad’s case, offensively, with a lot of his friends from Pine-Richland High and family in the Consol Energy Center stands.

“I’ve got a lot of support here,” said Saad, who brought the Stanley Cup back home last summer after winning it while with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Penguins had won 10 of 12 and were coming off a 4-3 shootout win Wednesday over the Montreal Canadiens, who own the league’s best record, only to go 0-for-6 on the power play.

Saad assisted on left winger Scott Hartnell’s sixth goal in eight games 11:08 into the second period, then scored his first career goal against the team he grew up watching 1:41 later on a power play. The Blue Jackets had led 2-0 only once previously during a season that began with an eight-game losing streak.

The Blue Jackets are 0-6 at home, but are 5-3 on the road under new coach John Tortorella, who planned to sit down defenseman Ryan Murray, a combined minus-4 in his previous two games. But when Dubinsky couldn’t go, Murray stayed in and defenseman Dalton Prout played as a fourth-line forward.

Murray made a major contribution, too, backhanding a pass to the slot so Saad could put his own backhander under the crossbar past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on the power play -- with center Evgeni Malkin off for tripping.

“Funny how it works,” Tortorella said. “You lose a big guy; he (Dubinsky) eats up a lot of minutes ... (and) Murray barely made the lineup, but they banded together.”

Because he wasn’t expected to play, Murray skated much longer and harder than usual on a game day, only to get a phone call later that he was playing.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Murray said of having to quickly adjust to playing. “I played a lot better than I did the last couple of games. It’s a step forward.”

Fleury, who played a strong game with 26 saves despite the result, denied Saad a second goal by stopping him on a 2-on-1 break during the third period.

Just before, Hartnell put Columbus up with his eighth goal of the season, collecting a rebound near the right post following a scramble in front created by defenseman Cody Goloubef’s slap shot from above the circles.

That was enough, especially given the Penguins’ inability to score on a power play that had scored in five consecutive games.

“We didn’t get enough pucks to the net,” coach Mike Johnston said. “We had been on a roll and I thought our power play was coming.”

NOTES: Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray was expected to be a healthy scratch despite being third on the team with an average ice time of 20:36. He was a minus-2 in each of the previous two games, and coach John Tortorella felt he would benefit by sitting. However, C Brandon Dubinsky was unexpectedly scratched with an upper body injury, so Murray dressed.... Unhappy with his team’s puck placement at times during the 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Tortorella made players do push-ups in practice when he committed a mistake. Two Murray mistakes led to goals in that game. ... Penguins coach Mike Johnston kept his lines the same as they were in the 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, with RW Patric Hornqvist still on the third line despite three goals in six games. ... Johnston returned to a top defensemen pairing of Kris Letang and Olli Maatta, who began the season together. Letang and former partner Ian Cole each came in at minus-11; Maatta was a plus-11. ... Johnston initially split them up because of concerns about the extended ice time Letang’s partner gets. ... The Penguins also scratched D Adam Clendening and LW Sergei Plotnikov.