Pens top Jackets, solidify hold on 2nd in Metro

PITTSBURGH -- There was the unexpected -- a goal from defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

There was the expected -- tough, physical game.

It added up to an important win for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who took a four-goal lead Tuesday night en route to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins' third win in a row moved them closer to securing home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs next week, with their opponent almost surely Columbus.

Pittsburgh (49-19-11), in second place in the Metropolitan Division, moved three points ahead of the third-place Blue Jackets (49-22-8). Each team has three games remaining.

"It was a good one for us," said Dumoulin, who scored Pittsburgh's third goal on a wraparound that banked off Blue Jackets winger Cam Atkinson. That ended a 150-game goal drought for Dumoulin.

"It wasn't something I was stressing, but it definitely feels good to have one in the back of the net," he said. "I got a good bounce off of Atkinson. I'm sure he's got a couple off me, so he owed me one. I was just trying to jam it no matter what.

"I feel like pucks have jammed off me and gone in the net, so I know from experience just throw it to the net and maybe it will bounce."

The loss, Columbus' fourth in a row, coupled with Washington's win over Toronto assured that the Blue Jackets can finish no higher than second in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a slim chance of catching the first-place Capitals, who have a five-point cushion.

Home ice could be a distinct advantage for Pittsburgh, which improved to 19-13-7 at PPG Paints Arena and leads the NHL with 156 goals at home, but don't try selling Columbus coach John Tortorella on that.

"To me, home ice matters in Game 7," he said. "I've never been a big home ice guy. It's great if you have it. To me, it's not a big deal until you get to a Game 7. I think that's where there is an advantage."

Not that the Penguins are making assumptions about the outcome of a postseason matchup with the Blue Jackets.

"They're a good team," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "There's a reason they're at the top of the league just as our team is."

The Blue Jackets played a physical game, maybe even more than usual, finishing with a season-high 49 hits, but it did not deter the Penguins.

"We know we can play a successful game regardless of who our opponent is and what kind of tactics they try to deploy against us," Sullivan said.

If that was a message to the Blue Jackets, it sunk in.

"It's a tough one tonight," said Columbus center Brandon Dubinsky, who scored shorthanded in the third period for the Blue Jackets' lone goal but was on the ice for all four Pittsburgh goals.

"You just have to keep working. You have to try to do the right things and play the right way. Trust the process. Trust your physical play and the forecheck. Hopefully, that will lead to some turnovers and some opportunities. We just have to play better that way. It wasn't good enough tonight."

The Penguins, in their final home game of the regular season, got goals from Carter Rowney, Patric Hornqvist and Dumoulin for a 3-0 lead through two periods, then pushed it to 4-0 37 seconds into the third when Justin Schultz's shot glanced in off Jake Guentzel, who also had an assist. Sidney Crosby finished with two assists.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made 38 saves. Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, considered a strong candidate for the Vezina Trophy, was tied for the NHL lead in 41 wins entering the game and had been 11-5-2 against the Penguins in his career. He stopped 23 shots.

The Blue Jackets more than likely will have to ramp up their offense to match up well with Pittsburgh in a playoff series. Columbus has scored 12 goals in its past eight games.

"I don't know if the forwards are frustrated or gripping their stick," Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson said. "They're getting some chances, and that's a positive thing. If they weren't getting any chances, that's something to really worry about."

NOTES: Penguins RW Bryan Rust left in the second period and C Matt Cullen in the third. There was no immediate word on their status. ... Pittsburgh D Trevor Daley (knee injury) and LW Tom Sestito (upper-body injury) joined the morning skate wearing non-contact jerseys. ... C Evgeni Malkin (shoulder injury) and D Olli Maatta (hand injury) skated separately from the club's game-day skate. ... Penguins D Kris Letang (upper-body injury), LW Carl Hagelin (lower-body injury) and LW Chris Kunitz (lower body) did not skate. ... Columbus RW Oliver Bjorkstrand returned after missing six games because of what is believed to be a concussion. ... D Zach Werenski (upper-body injury) and D Ryan Murray (hand injury) traveled with the Blue Jackets but did not play. ... Pittsburgh LW Scott Wilson played in his 100th NHL game. ... Columbus' healthy scratches were LW Matt Calvert and LW Lauri Korpikoski. ... Pittsburgh's healthy scratch was D Cameron Gaunce.