Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

LW Boone Jenner was chosen as an alternate captain to captain Nick Foligno by the Blue Jackets.

RW Jared Boll took injured RW David Clarkson’s spot on Columbus’ fourth line on Friday night against the Rangers, but Boll might have beaten out Clarkson for the spot anyway after a much stronger training camp.

C Brandon Dubinsky was named an alternate captain to Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno.