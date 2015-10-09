FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 10, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Boone Jenner was chosen as an alternate captain to captain Nick Foligno by the Blue Jackets.

RW Jared Boll took injured RW David Clarkson’s spot on Columbus’ fourth line on Friday night against the Rangers, but Boll might have beaten out Clarkson for the spot anyway after a much stronger training camp.

RW David Clarkson is out short term with a lower-body injury. RW Jared Boll took his spot on the fourth line for the game Friday night against the Rangers, but Boll might have beaten out Clarkson for the spot anyway after a much stronger training camp.

C Brandon Dubinsky was named an alternate captain to Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.