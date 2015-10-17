FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 17, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Kerby Rychel was recalled by the Blue Jackets from the American Hockey League’s Lake Erie Monsters. Rychel, the 19th pick of the 2013 draft, had an assist in Lake Erie’s first game. Last season, the 21-year-old Rychel had three assists in five games with the Blue Jackets, and 12 goals and 31 points in 51 AHL games.

C Alexander Wennberg (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Blue Jackets, retroactive to Oct. 9.

RW David Clarkson was activated from the injured list and made his season debut against his former club. Clarkson, with a $5.25 million salary cap hit, might be the NHL’s highest-paid fourth liner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
