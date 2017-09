G Sergei Bobrovsky, a surprise starter Friday after playing so poorly in the first four games, was poor again for Columbus. He finished with 28 saves in a 6-3 loss.

RW David Clarkson was activated from the injured list and made his season debut against his former club. Clarkson, with a $5.25 million salary cap hit, might be the NHL’s highest-paid fourth liner.

LW Scott Hartnell had a goal and an assist Friday, giving him 600 points (280 goals, 320 assists) in his NHL career.