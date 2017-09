C Alexander Wennberg returned to the lineup Tuesday after five games with a concussion. He was injured on a hit by New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider during opening night.

RW Cam Atkinson was a surprise healthy scratch on Tuesday. “It’s to give (Rene Bourque) at chance,” Blue jackets coach Todd Richards said. “We’re 0-6. I think (Atkinson) -- and there are other people, too -- that we we need more from. We just need him to be better.”