D Ryan Murray was expected to be a healthy scratch on Friday night despite being third on the team with an average ice time of 20:36. He was a minus-2 in each of the previous two games and coach John Tortorella thought he would benefit by sitting. However, C Brandon Dubinsky was unexpectedly scratched with an upper-body injury and Murray dressed.

