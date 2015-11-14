Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

G Sergei Bobrovsky improved to 6-2 against Pittsburgh -- he once played in the same division while with the Philadelphia Flyers -- with 28 saves.

RW Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist vs. his hometown Penguins on Friday. “We wanted to do a good job of getting on the forecheck, keeping it simple, and frustrate their guys because they can make plays,” Saad of shutting out Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. “Just play simple and play well defensively.”

D Ryan Murray was expected to be a healthy scratch on Friday night despite being third on the team with an average ice time of 20:36. He was a minus-2 in each of the previous two games and coach John Tortorella thought he would benefit by sitting. However, C Brandon Dubinsky was unexpectedly scratched with an upper-body injury and Murray dressed.

C Brandon Dubinsky was unexpectedly scratched Friday night with an upper-body injury.

LW Scott Hartnell scored his sixth goal in eight games 11:08 into the second period, then scored his first career goal against the team he grew up watching 1:41 later on a power play. The Blue Jackets had led 2-0 only once previously during a season that began with an eight-game losing streak.