C William Karlsson was told to seek permanent residence in Columbus, meaning he won’t be sent to the minor leagues. Karlsson, acquired last March in a trade with Anaheim, was the last player to make the club out of training camp.

RW Jared Boll became the fifth player in franchise history to play in his 500th NHL game with the Blue Jackets, joining Rick Nash, David Vyborny, Rostislav Klesla and Fedor Tyutin.