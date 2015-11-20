FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 22, 2015 / 3:04 AM / 2 years ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Josh Anderson replaced Boll in the lineup. It was the 21-year old’s first NHL game of the season and the seventh of his career.

LW Jared Boll is expected to miss a week with a foot injury incurred when he blocked a shot Tuesday against St. Louis, which was his 500th NHL game.

G Curtis McElhinney was starting for the first time since Nov. 6, as coach John Tortorella elected to save No. 1 G Sergei Bobrovsky for the second of back-to-back games Friday against the Nashville Predators.

G Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves as Columbus’ winning streak was halted at three games.

