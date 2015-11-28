FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 29, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Markus Hannikainen was recalled from minor-league Lake Erie on Friday. He was a healthy scratch against Pittsburgh but could make his NHL debut on Saturday in St. Louis.

RW Cam Atkinson’s goal at 2:42 of overtime, created by Brandon Dubinsky’s puck possession at 3-on-3 play, led the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win before a sold out crowd of 18,205 in Nationwide Arena.

D Dalton Prout was a healthy scratch, one game after he benched by coach John Tortorella for the third period and a half against New Jersey for taking too many penalties. D Justin Falk, recalled from AHL Lake Erie on Tuesday, took his spot in the lineup.

C Brandon Dubinsky and Penguins C Sidney Crosby were battling for position Friday.

