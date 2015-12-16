Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

G Joonas Korpisalo was impressive in his NHL debut, making 27 saves in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

G Joonas Korpisalo was starting his second consecutive game. Korpisalo made his NHL debut in Monday’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Columbus.

D Dalton Prout returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the past two games.

G Curtis McElhinney, who started the previous two games for the Blue Jackets, got the night off Monday. He is expected back in the lineup Tuesday when Columbus plays in Dallas against the Stars. McElhinney took over the primary goaltending duties from Sergei Bobrovsky, who is expected to be out three weeks with a lower-body injury.