Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
December 20, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 2 years ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Alex Wennberg, RW Cam Atkinson and RW Brandon Saad led the way with a goal and two assists apiece as the Blue Jackets beat the Coyotes on Thursday.

G Curtis McElhinney made 27 saves and emerged with a 7-5 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

