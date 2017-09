D Cody Goloubef (broken jaw) was activated from the injured reserve and played in his first game since he was struck in the face by a puck on Nov. 20.

LW Kerby Rychel, currently playing for the minor league team in AHL Cleveland, requested a trade, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Rychel, the No. 19 overall pick in 2013, has played in only 16 NHL games the past two seasons, despite massive struggles by the team.