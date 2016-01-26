FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Sergei Bobrovsky (groin) missed his 45th game since the beginning of the 2013-14 season. A groin strain has sidelined him three times this season, but the latest one is not expected to be season ending.

RW Cam Atkinson scored three goals as the Blue Jackets took the first game of a back-to-back against the Canadiens with a 5-2 victory on Monday in Nationwide Arena. The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jackets.

LW Brandon Saad delivered two goals as the Blue Jackets took the first game of a back-to-back against the Canadiens with a 5-2 victory on Monday in Nationwide Arena. The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jackets.

LW Nick Foligno returned Saturday night against Boston after sitting out six games because of a concussion.

