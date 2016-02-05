Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

C Alexander Wennberg scored in a shootout for a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. “This is not the spot we want to be in,” Wennberg said about the Blue Jackets’ last-place record. “This season is not over yet. I don’t go into games feeling like the season is over. You want to play and get better. I think we have a lot to prove and we are a really good team.” Wennberg, the third Blue Jackets’ shooter, beat Canucks’ goaltender Ryan Miller with a hard wrist shot through the five hole for his sixth goal in 41 games. He was the only skater to score in the shootout. The 21-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, may have surprised Miller with a quick shot. “I saw he was waiting for me to deke or something,” said Wennberg, who was selected in the first round of the 2013 NHL draft. “I just tried to shot it quick and it worked this time. I felt like there was an open spot there.”

G Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves to keep his team in the game. He was especially sharp in the overtime when Columbus was forced to kill a penalty. “The guys got confidence out of that,” said Korpisalo, who was making his sixth consecutive start. “It helped the team win today.”

LW Scott Hartnell took a pass from right winger Cam Atkinson and beat a screened Miller with a shot to the stick side. “Our power play has been letting us down the last few games,” said Hartnell, who has 18 goals on the season. “We had quite a few opportunities every game and we came up short. To get one, especially late to tie it up, was huge. It was a big one.”