Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

G Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots for a 6-4 win at Boston on Monday. Korpisalo, playing in his 13th consecutive game, is 9-2-3 over his last 14.

LW Boone Jenner notched his second two-goal game in the last four to lead the Blue Jackets’ attack in a 6-4 win at Boston on Monday.

RW Rene Bourque played just 7:45 and didn’t have a point Monday night in Columbus’ win at Boston. It was his 20th consecutive game without a goal, and he has just one assist in that span, which began after he had a goal and an assist on Dec. 29. To date, his only “contribution” to the team since the calendar turned to 2016 was a negative one -- breaking two of his coach’s ribs in a collision during an outdoor practice. He has five points in 39 games this season.