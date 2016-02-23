FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 24, 2016 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots for a 6-4 win at Boston on Monday. Korpisalo, playing in his 13th consecutive game, is 9-2-3 over his last 14.

LW Boone Jenner notched his second two-goal game in the last four to lead the Blue Jackets’ attack in a 6-4 win at Boston on Monday.

RW Rene Bourque played just 7:45 and didn’t have a point Monday night in Columbus’ win at Boston. It was his 20th consecutive game without a goal, and he has just one assist in that span, which began after he had a goal and an assist on Dec. 29. To date, his only “contribution” to the team since the calendar turned to 2016 was a negative one -- breaking two of his coach’s ribs in a collision during an outdoor practice. He has five points in 39 games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.