Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

LW Matt Calvert set a career-high with three assists in a win Thursday. “We’ve been playing really hard and creating good energy,” Calvert said. “But it feels great to create some goals, and it was great to see Nicky (Foligno) get them. This season has weighed on him; it’s weighed on everybody. But he’s the captain. It’s been hard, and he has to carry the weight of the whole team. I‘m happy for him, but this is just the start.”

D Justin Falk cleared waivers on Thursday and was sent to minor-league Lake Erie.

C William Karlsson set a career-high with three assists in a win Thursday.

RW David Clarkson was activated from injured reserve on Thursday, but he is still likely a few days from playing. Clarkson has been out with an upper-body injury since Jan. 2. He has played in only 18 games this season and needs a few more practices to get up to speed.

LW Nick Foligno recorded his second career hat trick and had his first four-point game of the season, and the Blue Jackets broke out for an easy 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Nationwide Arena. “I’ve waited for a night like this,” Foligno said. “But so have a lot of other guys. We were all there, all going tonight.”