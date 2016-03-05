Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

LW Brandon Saad left Friday’s 6-3 victory over Edmonton after two periods with an upper body injury.

D David Savard had the first two-goal game of his career in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Friday. ”Those are fun games to play, with all the open ice,“ said Savard, who came into the game with only one goal in 47 games this season. ”It was like a junior game, so good memories. “But the best part for us is how we responded. Every time they scored we got it back within a minute. You always talk about responding the right way, and you saw that tonight.”

D Fedor Tyutin scored his first goal in 66 games, dating back to almost one year ago: March 12 vs. Detroit. “It’s the greatest feeling scoring goals in this league, especially when you haven’t scored for a long time,” Tyutin said.

LW Scott Hartnell, who turns 34 just after the season, continues to lead the club in scoring after totaling a goal and an assists in Friday’s 6-3 win over Edmonton. Hartnell now has 21 goals and 22 assists. Friday’s goal was the 299th of his career.