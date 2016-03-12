FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 13, 2016 / 10:02 PM / a year ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Joonas Korpisalo was sent to minor-league Lake Erie, despite Korpisalo putting up very good numbers in the NHL: 14-8-3 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average. The Jackets want Korpisalo to continue playing, and that will be hard to do with G Sergei Bobrovsky back and active.

G Joonas Korpisalo was sent to minor-league Lake Erie, despite Korpisalo putting up very good numbers in the NHL: 14-8-3 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average. The Jackets want Korpisalo to continue playing, and that will be hard to do with G Sergei Bobrovsky back and active.

G Sergei Bobrovsky -- making his first start since Jan. 21 -- finished with 28 saves on Friday.

D Jack Johnson (upper body) could be lost for the season, but the club isn’t specifying his injury.

D Jack Johnson (upper body) could be lost for the season, but the Blue Jackets aren’t specifying his injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.