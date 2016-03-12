Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

G Joonas Korpisalo was sent to minor-league Lake Erie, despite Korpisalo putting up very good numbers in the NHL: 14-8-3 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average. The Jackets want Korpisalo to continue playing, and that will be hard to do with G Sergei Bobrovsky back and active.

G Sergei Bobrovsky -- making his first start since Jan. 21 -- finished with 28 saves on Friday.

D Jack Johnson (upper body) could be lost for the season, but the club isn’t specifying his injury.

