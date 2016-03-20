Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

G Oliver Bjorkstrand figured it would take him “a couple of games” to get acclimated to the pace and rigor of life in the NHL. He was exactly right, too. Bjorkstrand, called up from the minor leagues on Wednesday, scored two third-period goals -- the first of his NHL career -- to key a third-period surge that lifted the Blue Jackets past the Devils on Saturday night in Nationwide Arena. “You spend your whole life dreaming about it,” Bjorkstrand said. “And when it happens, you can’t believe it. And then there’s just a great feeling of joy when you realize it. I‘m happy we won, so I can really feel good about it.”

G Joonas Korpisalo, who is 14-8-4 with Columbus this season, was recalled from minor-league Lake Erie to back up G Sergei Bobrovsky.

G Sergei Bobrovsky, out most of the season because of groin injuries, had 27 saves on Saturday night for his first victory since Dec. 5.

C Boone Jenner is having a breakout season at the perfect time. A restricted free agent this summer, Jenner scored his 25th goal of the season in Saturday night’s 6-3 win over New Jersey, matching the total he scored in his first two NHL seasons.

G Curtis McElhinney will have arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday and miss the rest of the season, the club announced.