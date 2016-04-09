FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 10, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves and four players scored to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. The victory came two days after one of Columbus’ best efforts of the season, a 5-1 win over Toronto. Korpisalo was solid between the pipes throughout the game and continues to give Columbus hope for the future at goaltender. The rookie has a record of 16-11-4 and a save percentage of .920 heading into Columbus’ season finale against Chicago on Saturday. ”The No. 1 thing with Korpi is, forget about his athleticism, I just like the way he handles himself, his mental makeup,“ Jackets coach John Tortorella said. ”For such a young man in a very important position in the game of hockey, I don’t think he worries about too much.

LW Brandon Saad reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career with a third-period goal in a win on Friday. Saad has been one of the few standouts all season long for Columbus during a difficult campaign. “We’re playing well,” said Brandon Saad, who scored one of Columbus’ goals. “It’s been a tough year, but bringing up a lot of young guys here lately and they’re doing a heck of a job. We’ve played some pretty good hockey and we want to finish off on a high note.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.