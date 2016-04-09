Columbus Blue Jackets - PlayerWatch

G Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves and four players scored to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. The victory came two days after one of Columbus’ best efforts of the season, a 5-1 win over Toronto. Korpisalo was solid between the pipes throughout the game and continues to give Columbus hope for the future at goaltender. The rookie has a record of 16-11-4 and a save percentage of .920 heading into Columbus’ season finale against Chicago on Saturday. ”The No. 1 thing with Korpi is, forget about his athleticism, I just like the way he handles himself, his mental makeup,“ Jackets coach John Tortorella said. ”For such a young man in a very important position in the game of hockey, I don’t think he worries about too much.

LW Brandon Saad reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career with a third-period goal in a win on Friday. Saad has been one of the few standouts all season long for Columbus during a difficult campaign. “We’re playing well,” said Brandon Saad, who scored one of Columbus’ goals. “It’s been a tough year, but bringing up a lot of young guys here lately and they’re doing a heck of a job. We’ve played some pretty good hockey and we want to finish off on a high note.”